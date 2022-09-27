Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1,037.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 334,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 146.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 85,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 50,888 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.6% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $182.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.62 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

