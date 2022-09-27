The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,835 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $127.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.12. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

