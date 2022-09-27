United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Jacobs & Co. CA’s 8th Largest Position

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.9% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 94.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS stock opened at $161.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.74. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.11 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.