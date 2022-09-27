Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 27,863 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,863 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in AT&T by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $21.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

