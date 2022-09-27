Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Increased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.6% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $49,853.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,087.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,453,006 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

NASDAQ META opened at $136.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $366.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.61. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.19 and a twelve month high of $355.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

