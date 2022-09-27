iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $219.33 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.28.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

