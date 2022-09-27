Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after acquiring an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $1,103,021,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Shares of CAT opened at $162.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.73 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

