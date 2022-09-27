Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after buying an additional 658,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after buying an additional 610,815 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $83,786,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,181,000 after buying an additional 525,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.39 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.67 and a 200 day moving average of $139.40.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

