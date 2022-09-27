Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196,924 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,579,000 after buying an additional 3,628,436 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,725,000 after buying an additional 3,251,808 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,988,000 after buying an additional 3,091,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,472,000 after buying an additional 3,245,476 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

