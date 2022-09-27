Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after buying an additional 486,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Novartis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,219,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Novartis by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $165.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.67.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

