TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 401 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

