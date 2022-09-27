Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,128 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,120 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 102,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,880,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,309,000 after purchasing an additional 111,738 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30.

