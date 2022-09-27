Lion Street Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.9 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $136.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $366.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.26 and its 200 day moving average is $169.61. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.19 and a 52-week high of $355.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,087.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,006 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.