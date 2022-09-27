Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 150 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1,183.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,946 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $221.37 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $218.13 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.14 and its 200 day moving average is $253.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.29.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

