Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $84.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average of $90.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $276.78.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

