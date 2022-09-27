Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 45,227 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,227 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,284,718 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,762,000 after purchasing an additional 803,498 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,434,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 171,544 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,380,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 79,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $166.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

