Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MA opened at $290.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $289.12 and a one year high of $399.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.25. The stock has a market cap of $280.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

