Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Increased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Novartis by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Novartis by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Novartis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Novartis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Novartis stock opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.67.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

