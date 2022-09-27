Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.39 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

