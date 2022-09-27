Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 16.0% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $43,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.39 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.40.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

