BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.39 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.67 and its 200 day moving average is $139.40.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

