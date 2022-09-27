Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 422 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,702 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 7.6% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 99.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 31.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Adobe by 12.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $276.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $386.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.04. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.75 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

