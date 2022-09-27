Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $276.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.04. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.75 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

