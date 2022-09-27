Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 781 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,372 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $276.96 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.75 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

