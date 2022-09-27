Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $243.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.17. The stock has a market cap of $179.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

