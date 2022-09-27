iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Nikulski Financial Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,178,000 after buying an additional 57,897 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,913,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,610,000 after buying an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $215.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.09 and its 200-day moving average is $241.66. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

