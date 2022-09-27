Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $131.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.92. The firm has a market cap of $356.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

