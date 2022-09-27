Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.3% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $274.37 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

