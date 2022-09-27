Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.20.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

CE stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.30. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 35.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 47.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.0% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 238.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.