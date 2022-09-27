Value Partners Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.2 %

TMO opened at $514.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

