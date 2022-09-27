Asset Dedication LLC Has $798,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

SPGI opened at $315.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.39. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

