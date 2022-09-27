Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

NYSE LOW opened at $186.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.86. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

