Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,201 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.04.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

