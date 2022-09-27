PSI Advisors LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after buying an additional 126,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $276.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.75 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.