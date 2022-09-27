Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,025 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $383,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,873,796.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $383,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,873,796.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,843 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRM opened at $146.32 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.79 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.01 and its 200-day moving average is $177.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a PE ratio of 270.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

