Jacobs & Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,220,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

ZBH stock opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $153.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 96.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.07%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

