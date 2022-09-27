Jacobs & Co. CA Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:TGet Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 354,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:TGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

