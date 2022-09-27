Jacobs & Co. CA Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 354,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

