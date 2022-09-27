Jacobs & Co. CA Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $131.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average is $135.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $356.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.