Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 29,721 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

