Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires 652 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,952 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $274.37 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.54.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.