Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 392 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VUG opened at $218.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.42 and a 200 day moving average of $248.21.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

