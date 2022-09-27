Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Gpwm LLC

Gpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 9.1% of Gpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.49. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $166.00 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

