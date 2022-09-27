Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.04.

