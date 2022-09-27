Patten Group Inc. Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $263,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 96,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VYM stock opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.04. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

