Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 19,564 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,704,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,704,000 after acquiring an additional 772,952 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,108.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after buying an additional 549,287 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,549,000 after buying an additional 519,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,601,000 after buying an additional 461,147 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.13 and a 52 week high of $89.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average is $78.45.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
