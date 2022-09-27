Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires 3,005 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 545.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after buying an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.83.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $407.65 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

