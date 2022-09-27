Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 23,404 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,938 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,631 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Comcast by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.72.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

