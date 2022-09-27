TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 399 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in FedEx by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,051 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.
FedEx Trading Down 4.3 %
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.
Insider Transactions at FedEx
In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
