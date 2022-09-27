Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

ABT stock opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.37. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $98.81 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.