United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $161.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.11 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.74.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

